Frontier Airlines flight attendant calms screaming baby on Tyler flight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Frontier Airlines flight attendant has gone viral overnight in Tyler in a feel-good story that we all need right now.

On a flight from Tyler to Denver on Saturday, a mom was trying to calm her screaming baby in her first solo flight, but was unable to.

One of the flight attendants came by, picked her up, and helped soothe the child in adorable photos that were posted to Facebook.

The woman who made the post said: “It’s the feel good story we all need right now.”

Posted by Jamie Applegate Hunter on Sunday, August 4, 2019

The post has been shared nearly 600 times in just 12 hours.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC