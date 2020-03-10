FRESH 15 breaks participant record, donates 175K to local charities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was a quiet morning thanks to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s as people geared up to race in the seventh annual Fresh 15.

The race features a 15K, 5K and kids’ 1K at FRESH by Brookshire’sin south Tyler. More than 4,500 runners from 19 states and two countries participated in 2020.

“100% of runner revenue goes right back to our community so we have 28 charities we are supporting different things from all over east texas and we have given over a million dollars back,” said Ashleigh Endicott, race director.

More than $965,000 has been raised since the start of the race in 2014. BGC Racing hosts two races each year, the FRESH 15 and the Heroes Run in Shreveport. Combined, both have raised more than $1 million.

The 2020 FRESH 15 raised $175,000 which will be donated to 26 approved charities that are listed below.

Current Tyler residents are eligible for the Local Legends FRESH 15 Championship, which KETK’s own Carson Vickroy placed as the top finisher alongside Mallory Meredith.

“The FRESH 15 is all about bringing people together for an epic race day experience and giving back to our community,” said Trent Brookshire, Chief Operating Officer for Brookshire Grocery Co. and executive sponsor for BGC Racing. “We are so incredibly happy to have hosted another record-breaking year and raise our runners’ expectations on what a world-class race looks like. We are also proud that 100 percent of FRESH 15 registration fees go directly to helping people in our community.”

The eight annual FRESH 15 race will take place on March 6, 2021.