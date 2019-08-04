Free school preparation provided by Longview community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KEKT) – Longview organizations and businesses came together on Saturday to provide preparation for school starting in late August.

Free vision and dental screenings, and free haircuts were provided for students. Shoes were also given to students making sure every child had a fresh set of tennis shoes to start the year.

“Listen school supplies are expensive I mean that’s the main thing so especially if you have a lot of children if you have three or four kids that we’re talking about a large expense for when school starts,” one parent said.

Organizers say that this event provides a casting net to let people know what services the community provides through the Salvation Army and Walmart.