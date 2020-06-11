Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the coronavirus continues to be a concern in the community, the Texas Department of State Health Services is providing a free walk-up testing opportunity in Tyler.

Anyone is able to get tested whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not.

Below is the when and where it will be held:

June 16 through June 18 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Tenneha Church of Christ (1701 N. Tenneha Ave.)

Saint Louis Baptist Church (4000 Frankston Hwy.)

The tests are free and do not require advanced registration. Results will be given over the phone by text or phone call.