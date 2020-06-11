Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the coronavirus continues to be a concern in the community, the Texas Department of State Health Services is providing a free walk-up testing opportunity in Tyler.
Anyone is able to get tested whether they are exhibiting symptoms or not.
Below is the when and where it will be held:
- June 16 through June 18
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- North Tenneha Church of Christ (1701 N. Tenneha Ave.)
- Saint Louis Baptist Church (4000 Frankston Hwy.)
The tests are free and do not require advanced registration. Results will be given over the phone by text or phone call.