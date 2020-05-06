Frankston ISD releases graduation information

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Frankston ISD has released information regarding its graduation ceremony for seniors.

The event will be held on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. at the Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.

Regulations include the following:

Number of family members per graduate is limited is five

Ceremony will be streamed on Facebook

Assigned seating for family members

Assigned parking for families and graduates

Screenings and temperatures will be required

Social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced

Participation in the ceremony is optional

For more information, you can follow the Frankston ISD Facebook page.