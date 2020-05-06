yleh

Frankston ISD releases graduation information

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Frankston ISD has released information regarding its graduation ceremony for seniors.

The event will be held on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. at the Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.

Regulations include the following:

  • Number of family members per graduate is limited is five
  • Ceremony will be streamed on Facebook
  • Assigned seating for family members
  • Assigned parking for families and graduates
  • Screenings and temperatures will be required
  • Social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced
  • Participation in the ceremony is optional

For more information, you can follow the Frankston ISD Facebook page.

