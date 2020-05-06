Frankston ISD releases graduation information

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Frankston ISD has released information regarding its graduation ceremony for seniors.
The event will be held on Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m. at the Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium.
Regulations include the following:
- Number of family members per graduate is limited is five
- Ceremony will be streamed on Facebook
- Assigned seating for family members
- Assigned parking for families and graduates
- Screenings and temperatures will be required
- Social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced
- Participation in the ceremony is optional
For more information, you can follow the Frankston ISD Facebook page.