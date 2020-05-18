Four Shreveport-Bossier casinos open for business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Four of the Shreveport-Bossier casinos are back open after being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Margaritaville Resort Casino, Horseshoe Bossier City, and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs and Eldorado Shreveport have reopened as part of phase one.

Casinos may only reopen at 25% capacity, with slot machine banks and table games spaced to allow for social distancing.

Boomtown in Bossier plans to reopen on Wednesday.

It’s unclear when Sam’s Town will reopen.

Live thoroughbred racing at Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will resume, initially without spectators, on Saturday, June 6.

On Friday, DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City announced they were permanently closing.