Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Entertainment
Top Stories
Topeka police apologize for ‘hurtful’ Father’s Day tweet
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott vetoes rear-facing car seat bill
Top Stories
‘POP WATCH’ nears 3M followers on Facebook
Mom claims 11-year-old son attempted suicide after bullying by teachers
ADOPTING THE ROLE OF DAD: East Texas man and wife gain custody of four foster children for Father’s Day
UT Tyler women’s soccer watch Team USA beat Chile
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Livestream
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
UT Tyler women’s soccer watch Team USA beat Chile
Top Stories
Rose Capital West 10U wins 19-2 over R.C. East
John Tyler 7on7 is headed to the state tournament
82nd Annual Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers suspended for Week One after using marijuana
Community
Calendar
Neal Barton
KETK Gives Back
Clear the Shelters
Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office
Top Stories
KETK joins fight against hunger with food drive
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: KETK and Peters Chevrolet thank Tyler Fire Department
KETK Gives Back to the Henderson Police Department
KETK Gives Back to the Nacogdoches Fire Department
East Texas Live
FOX51 Good Day
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Search
Search
Search
FOUNDER’S DAY: East Texas Food Bank
Local News
Posted:
Jun 17, 2019 / 12:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 17, 2019 / 12:15 PM CDT
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC