FOUND LOVE AT CHRISTMAS: East Texas couple shares story of meeting while bell-ringing for Salvation Army

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – It’s a season of magic, and for one East Texas couple, that magic happened years ago when they met ringing the bell for Salvation Army.

It’s the season for the bell-ringers who are out in the community raising donation for the Salvation Army and their missions.

For one East Texas couple, ringing the bell brings back memories that started years of true love.

At the time, Laura was a student at SFA and was offered extra credit to ring the bell.

“I was up here ringing the Salvation Army bell for Christmas and he came walking up and I remembered, recognized him, him from school and I just thought ‘Man, he’s cute, he’s smart’ and I was just really interested right away,'” said Laura Sunda.

Just like a Hallmark Christmas movie, neither were looking for love but got a special Christmas surprise.

“I was just coming for some wrapping paper and I got a lot more than that,” said Cliff. “You never know what you’re going to get when you go to Walmart so watch out.”

“Maybe it was the Christmas season,” Laura said. “It kind of felt like a magical movie moment, he was walking up and I don’t know just kind of like time came together as I was ringing the bell.”

After being a couple for 12 years and married for 10 with children, the Sunda’s still love telling the story that brought them together.

“I always like to tell bell-ringers ‘Hey, this is how I met my husband’ and sometimes I get some good reactions, I kind of have to start with that,” said Laura. “Sometimes I’ll say ‘Hey are you married?’ right off the bat and they’re like ‘what?’ and I’m like ‘Well, I’m just saying because this is how I met my spouse,’ so it’s kind of fun.”

While the holidays are just starting in East Texas, stories like these show Christmas can always be special.