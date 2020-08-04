Fort Worth woman dies a week after being thrown from vehicle on I-20 due to tire blowout

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identity of a woman killed in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20 back in July.

According to DPS, troopers were called to the scene of an accident just outside of Canton on I-20 back on July 26, around 8 p.m.

Whey they arrived, investigators determined the driver of an SUV had a tire blowout, causing them to lose control of the vehicle, swerving into the other lane and hitting another car. The SUV went off the road and rolled down the embankment, during which the passenger of the SUV was ejected.

The passenger, now identified as Brittanie Williams, 33, of Ft. Worth, was taken to a Dallas area hospital where she passed away on Sunday, August 2.

The driver of the SUV was treated for injuries at the scene but released. The three people in the car were treated and released at the scene as well.

The crash remains under investigation.