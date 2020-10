TYLER, Texas (KETK) A Former Whitehouse ISD employee pled guilty to the crime of indecency with a child.

William Henry Aldridge, of Tyler, pled guilty on Monday to his charge of indecency with a child by exposure. Aldridge admitted to this crime at the 241st Judicial District Court.

A plea deal was offered to Aldridge and the man was sentenced to 8 years of deferred adjudication.