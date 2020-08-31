Former UT Tyler soccer star Brittany Matthews helps raise $130,000 for Kansas City animal shelters

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KETK) – Former UT Tyler soccer star Brittany Matthews helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for local shelters in Kansas that were need of resources.

Companion Protect, a leading pet health insurance company in Kansas City, presented a check for more than $130,000 to five local animal shelters as well as the 15 and Mahomies Foundation. The money is from the proceeds of the 2020 Kansas City Pet Calendar.

Matthews, a Whitehouse native, works as Companion Projects’ brand ambassador and featured 14 members of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs along with 14 shelter dogs.

“The project was a touchdown from the beginning. We wanted to ensure our donation had a significant impact on the lives of shelter animals in our hometown. A big thanks to everyone who purchased the calendar and supported this effort, I’m confident we succeeded.” Companion Protect CEO Casey Masters

“Companion Protect shares my passion as an advocate for animals. This donation is just the beginning of what we can do together in this community to make animals’ lives better.” Brittany Matthews

Matthews, and her boyfriend Patrick Mahomes, were featured on the cover of the calendar with their dogs Silver and Steel.

She holds several spots in the UT Tyler women’s soccer record books. During her senior campaign, Matthews struck for 18 goals in as many games and notched four assists.

Over the course of her four-year career, she holds multiple spots in the Patriots’ all-time record book:

Points: 78, 31 goals, 16 assists (3rd)

Goals: 31 (2nd)

Game-winning goals: 10 (3rd)

Assists: 16 (T-3rd)

Shots on Goal: 111 (2nd)

Games Played: 74 (T-5th)

Matthews signed with the professional soccer team UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland following her collegiate career with the Patriots and held a brief stint with the team.