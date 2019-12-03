Former President George W. Bush to speak at LeTourneau Tuesday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Former President George W. Bush will speak at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University on December 3 to share stories from his life in business and politics in a question and answer format.

The East Texas Speakers Forum, a non-profit organization, will be presenting the event.

“We were inspired by enthusiasm in our communities after other recent speaker events, by hearing President Bush at another Texas fundraiser, and especially by the possibility of furthering a sense of regionalism and encouraging East Texas communities and organizations to pull together on this project,” said Ric Brack, president of the Speakers Forum.

