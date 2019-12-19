Former NFL player Teddy Williams partners with CHRISTUS to provide bikes for Tyler ISD children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bikes are a popular gift for the holidays and many Tyler ISD children will be getting a brand new one this Christman thanks to Former NFL player Teddy Williams.

Williams is partnering with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances to give a boy and girl from each Tyler ISD school a new bike and helmet.

The John Tyler alumni and former NFL player has been donating his time and energy to the East Texas community for years.

“That’s the great thing about being able to do something like this,” said Williams. “Coming in to see these kids and knowing 23 years ago I was in the same position, to be able to get to a point and power in my life to where I can come back and do these types of gestures and invest in the next generation is just something humbling.”

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and Tyler ISD support these efforts to give back and promote a healthy and positive lifestyle.