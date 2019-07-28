Former CEO of ETMC, Elmer Ellis, dies at 78

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former CEO of East Texas Medical Center, ETMC, died Sunday at age 78.

Ellis died Sunday surrounded by family, according to his obituary at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors.

Through Ellis’ efforts, ETMC Tyler emerged with national recognition that advanced healthcare in East Texas.

He was known for his quick wit and business acumen, according to his obituary.

Following the private burial service, there will be an ‘honor code’ procession throughout UT Health Tyler, formerly ETMC Tyler.

In leiu of flowers, gift are asked to be given to Boy Scouts of American, the Salvation Army, and The Hospice o East Texas Foundation.