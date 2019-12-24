FOREVER FAMILY: East Texas couple adopts three boys after years of fostering

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – What makes a house a home is a loving family, which is something this East Texas couple established after adopting three boys.

The Walker’s have been married for 10 years, with four of those struggling from infertility.

“Our dream was to always have children,” said Karlee Walker.

After a few unsuccessful years, they decided to look into other options which led them to Buckner, a local adoption agency.

“The need is great, there are many children who need homes that will open up their hearts to children who have been removed from their families of origin,” said Debbie Sceroler, Buckner regional director.

The Walkers started off as fosters in 2017 which opened not only their doors but their hearts.

“We didn’t turn any kids away, every phone call that I have ever received, we took,” said Karlee.

That was until one day they received the call to actually adopt. However, the opportunity not only led them to adopt one child but three.

“The caseworkers asked us over and over are you sure? Are you sure? We said yes, yes, we’ve got this. This is what we prayed for. This is what we’ve got,” said Karlee.

After meeting the three boys at the park, they knew instantly it was answered prayers.

“We met at a park and they ran across the parking lot and Daven, the middle-aged one, jumped in my arms and said dad, you have a job, you’re gonna be my new daddy,” said Wesley Walker.

While they have three new boys, the family continues to foster. Currently, they are a family of eight and hope to open their home and heart to more that need it.

“The hardest part about all of it is when they go to court and you get a phone call, hey this is your last day with them, they want them back tomorrow,” said Wesley.

While the journey for foster parents can be difficult, the Walkers cherish every minute with their children. Now that the holidays have arrived, they are especially thankful knowing their prayers have been answered, celebrating their first Christmas as an adopted family.

That’s not the end of their story though. The Walkers will be adopting three more children in February of next year.

More than 7,000 children in Texas are needing forever families like the Walker’s. For more information on adopting, visit Buckner’s website here.