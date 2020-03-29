‘Food Finders of Smith County’ helping to give to those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In times of crisis, look to those that are giving.

Food Finders of Smith County, a local non-profit, is looking to take excess food from restaurants and stores to give it to those in need.

The organization delivers the excess food, free of charge, to existing charities such as the Salvation Army.

The group started last summer when co-founder Carol Lee noticed how much food in the world goes to waste.

Each day there is enough food wasted that could fill a football stadium to the top. Every single day. So if we can take some of that and reroute it to someone who needs it, we feel like we are doing a good thing. Carol Lee, Food Finders in Smith County Co-Founder

Lee says that local organizations from colleges to Big Lots have stepped in to donate extra supplies.

As more East Texans are turning to non-profits for help during the coronavirus outbreak, the group will take any excess food –prepared or not– and deliver it free of charge.