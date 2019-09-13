Flint Gresham Fire Department holds groundbreaking for new station

FLINT, Texas (KETK) — The Flint – Gresham Volunteer Fire Department is getting a brand new station.

Thursday evening, firefighters, Smith County ESD 2, and members of the community attended the groundbreaking for the new facility.

It will be located about a mile away from the current Station 1 at the corner of Burkett Road and Spruce Hill Road in Flint.

The old facility was built in 1974 and is starting to have maintenance and other issues, according to the department.

Once the new station is complete, it will have more room to adequately store all of the department’s equipment.

“We’re going to have a training room for the first time in ages, an adequate training facility. We’re going to be more energy efficient, so we’re always conscience of that, trying to stay within the budget with utilities and other items as well.” Keith Tate//Assistant Chief, Flint Gresham VFD

Construction is expected to start within a few weeks, and should be completed within about 10 months.

WRL Contractors of Flint will be building the new facility.

Flint – Gresham’s Station 2 will stay at the same location.