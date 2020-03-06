Flint fisherman catches 48-pound catfish, breaks Lake Palestine record

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Fishing in East Texas is a popular hobby and one fisherman broke a record earlier this week on Lake Palestine.

Robert Holloway reeled in a blue catfish, weighing 48-pounds at the Athens Freshwater Fisheries Center.

“I was like oh boy I don’t’ want to lose it, and just getting it in. It was kinda close for a little bit. It got hung on my anchor in the back and I had to get it undone, and then it came up to the surface and got frightened, dove underneath the boat real fast so I had to get its head turned, on my front anchor, and I wanted to get it I saw how big it was and it was wild,” said Holloway.

He said he’s been fishing all his life and his favorite is catfish, but that doesn’t stop him from going for crappie or bass.

The record-breaking fish was later released back into the lake.