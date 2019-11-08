FitSteps For Life celebrating success in East Texas cancer patients

It was a night to honor East Texans on the front lines in the battle against cancer, both for patients and the people helping them in their fight every step of the way.



Cancer patients are given free opportunity to take part in their fitness programs.

It’s a very difficult thing to feel motivation after receiving a diagnosis but here you’ll see one of the FitSteps For Life facilities and its patients being encouraged and uplifted, all by prioritizing a healthy lifestyle.

“We have people come to us in wheelchairs that end up walking, we have people come to us on oxygen because they have lung cancer and we help them get off of oxygen,” Jennifer Selman, executive director, said. “We rely on individual donations, family foundations in the community, that’s why (Thursday) night is so important for us.”

In a month when we’re giving thanks, this organization is being thanked by many of their patients. Two examples here being Dorothy Taylor and Paul Dowdy, both cancer patients enrolled in Fitsteps For Life.

More good news for cancer patients, on Tuesday, 3 billion dollars of funding for our state’s cancer research funding agency was approved on the ballot.

Since FitSteps For Life doesn’t receive government funding, they won’t see that money, but hopefully, their patients will in the long run.

For more information on FitSteps For Life, visit their website here.