TEXAS (KETK) – The first Saturday in June is designated as a day for fishing in Texas where people can fish without a license.

As part of National Fishing and Boating Week, Saturday, June 6 is the only day Texans can fish on any public body of water without a fishing license.

While local bodies of water have open accessibility, Tyler State Park is open to reservations only which you can find on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.