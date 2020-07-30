First-time teacher at Whitehouse ISD faces new challenges amid coronavirus pandemic

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – This fall, most East Texas students and their parents will be faced with a tough decision, whether to attend school in-person or online.

As the first-day inches closer, first-time teachers are faced with many challenges. Starting a new job can be hard enough, but add new students and a new environment, then add a pandemic on top, it can be something unheard of.

“Most of these boxes are books,” said Morgan Fore, pointing to the pile of back to school supplies that sit in her home office.

At 24-years-old, Fore has known she wanted to be a teacher since high school. After going on a mission trip and working with the youth, she saw students’ face light up with knowledge confirming her desire to continue this work.

“This is my first time teaching,” said Fore.

An Aggie at heart, she is looking forward to moving into her own classroom inside J.W. Holloway 6th grade school in Whitehouse. However, her first year of teaching is quite different than what she expected.

“It’s a scary thought, teaching during a pandemic, let alone being a first-time teacher in general,” said Fore, still smiling.

She expected to be inside the school earlier, but that’s been pushed back because the district is still preparing. Fore says she knows challenges are awaiting her.

“It’s hard when students are not in front of you. If they’re not understanding a concept, being on a zoom call is a little different then having them in front of you,” explained Fore.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still going strong, and the new school year around the corner, teachers are now focused on making sure students get a full education, whether that is inside the classroom or at home.

“It will be in two different platforms, you know hybrid, so I’ll be teaching face to face and online for those who choose to do so. Just I want to be effective, I want to have students actually learn you know,” said Fore.

Whitehouse ISD released their new plan called “Strong Start 2020,” with detailed information on protocols and precautions. Following TEA guidelines, the procedure includes extra cleaning in commonly used areas like the classroom, cafeteria, and hallways.

Changes for the transportation department will happen as well. The District is requiring students and drivers on the bus to where a mask or face shield while inside the bus.

“Teachers are going to have to be flexible during this time, and so are students so it’s kind of we’re both on a learning spectrum here,” said Fore.

To view the full Whitehouse ISD guidelines click here.