First responders take on fire at Coker Enterprises

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to a reporter, multiple fire units from the northern Smith County are at the scene.

Smoke, as of this writing, is billowing from the roof of the structure, with no flames.

On northbound lane on 271 has been blocked.

According to authorities, Coker Enterprises is ablaze.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene at the store just off of HWY 271.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is the second time after September 30 since Coker Enterprises has been on fire.

This story is developing, KETK will keep you updated accordingly.