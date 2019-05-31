First Monday Trade Days to remain open despite tornado that hit Canton Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CANTON, TX (KETK) - First Monday Trade Days in Canton announced on Thursday that they will be opening their market as planned, despite the tornado that hit the town Wednesday afternoon.

The grounds did not suffer any major damage despite the storms.

Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported from the tornado.

There was a report of a car being tossed that had a 6-month-old inside. Power lines also crashed through the car's windows.

Miraculously, no one was seriously injured.