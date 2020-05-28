First Monday Trade Days in Canton open for the first time in 3 months

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – One of the most well-known events in East Texas is opening back up for the first time since February.

First Monday Trade Days in Canton, the largest flea market in the world, opens up Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the unprecedented cancelation of not just one, but two events.

The market will follow the following guidelines:

Provide additional hand sanitizing stations for the public

Frequently disinfect commonly touched surfaces in restrooms and common areas

Increase social distancing and disinfection signage around the grounds

Make regular social distancing and disinfection announcements over the p.a. system

Train and require all staff to follow special disinfection and safety protocols

Rely on all vendors to learn and follow state recommended guidelines

Before March, an event had never been canceled in the 170-year history of the market. It kept open through the Civil War, two World Wars, as well as the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1919 and the H1N1 pandemic of 2009.

The market hosts over 5,000 vendors from around the world and sells a wide variety of items.

The market did ask that vendors follow these additional recommendations to help against the spread of the virus.