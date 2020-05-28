First Monday Trade Days in Canton open for the first time in 3 months

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – One of the most well-known events in East Texas is opening back up for the first time since February.
First Monday Trade Days in Canton, the largest flea market in the world, opens up Thursday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the unprecedented cancelation of not just one, but two events.
The market will follow the following guidelines:
- Provide additional hand sanitizing stations for the public
- Frequently disinfect commonly touched surfaces in restrooms and common areas
- Increase social distancing and disinfection signage around the grounds
- Make regular social distancing and disinfection announcements over the p.a. system
- Train and require all staff to follow special disinfection and safety protocols
- Rely on all vendors to learn and follow state recommended guidelines
Before March, an event had never been canceled in the 170-year history of the market. It kept open through the Civil War, two World Wars, as well as the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1919 and the H1N1 pandemic of 2009.
The market hosts over 5,000 vendors from around the world and sells a wide variety of items.
The market did ask that vendors follow these additional recommendations to help against the spread of the virus.
- Take extra precautions to help protect our at-risk population
- Have hand sanitizer available to customers and employees
- Wash hands often
- Consider personal protective equipment (gloves, masks, etc.) as recommended by CDC
- Consider contactless or minimum contact payment options
- Practice 6 feet social distancing
- Monitor access to your booth in order to maintain 6 feet social distancing
- Place painters tape or markers every six feet where lines are typically formed to encourage social distancing (checkout or food counters)
- If your booth has multiple aisles, consider making them one way
- Keep areas and surfaces frequented by customers clean and regularly disinfected
- Drink refills and shared table top condiments not allowed
- Reduce the number of tables and seating areas in restaurant locations to 50% of normal capacity