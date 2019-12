JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – It’s been two decades since the first female firefighter was hired in Jacksonville, and on Monday she celebrated the milestone.

Alicia Whetsell joined the JFD in December 1999. Now she oversees the department’s paramedic training, response readiness, and assists in fire response.

A native of Whitehouse, Whetsell said her favorite part of JFD is the comradery she shares with her fellow firefighters.