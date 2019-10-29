First Corvette with engine behind seat arrives in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The 2020 Corvette Stingray has arrived at Peters Chevrolet in Longview and its new feature includes the engine located behind the seat.

The original Corvette debuted back in 1953 and this is a complete redesign.

“The new C8 corvette, now just, even more, separates itself with regards to performance and styling from its possible previous classification or other vehicles that it used to compete with,” said Scott Peters, general manager. “It is now on a completely different level.”

The Corvette is on display at Peters Chevrolet in Longview and was chosen to get the first model in Texas because they sell so many models.