FIREWORKS AND FURBABIES: Pets Fur People advises owners to microchip pets, update information

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The days following new year celebrations are notorious for lost animals.

As people around East Texas rang in the new year, many cats, dogs, and even livestock bolted in terror from homes and yards in fear of loud noises.

Pets Fur People told us there is a huge increase in people searching for lost pets with at least 15 calls coming in before noon on Thursday.

“People need to be responsible and spay and neuter, and have current ID’s on their animals,” said Gayle Helms, Pets Fur People.

If you lost a pet or need to report a found pet, you can follow the link HERE to the Pets Fur People Lost and Found page.