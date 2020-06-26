Experts predict more at-home firework celebrations amid COVID-19

This year’s 4th of July may look different for most with many people celebrating from home due to social distancing restrictions still in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

But all too often, Independence Day backyard celebrations can end up with a trip to the hospital for fireworks-related injuries.

“Many Americans will not get to see the grand, professional fireworks displays this 4th of July given the cancellations of public celebrations and stay-at-home orders across the country. As an alternative, people are purchasing their own fireworks in an effort to recreate that tradition at home,” said CPSC Commissioner Dana Baiocco. “The need for safety awareness regarding fireworks is greater than ever,” she said, “and anyone who plans to use consumer fireworks this year should review and follow CPSC’s simple safety tips to prevent injuries and incidents.”

Tips to celebrate safely