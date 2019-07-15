Firefighter helmet color denotes rank and training

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Firefighter helmets aren’t limited to red. They actually come in a variety of colors for specific reasons.

During emergencies, helmets have protected firefighters from heat, falling objects, and other hazards.

The variety of color denotes rank, experience, and depth of training, according to the Longview Fire Department.

  • Green – Firefighter Apprentice
  • Black – Firefighter
  • Yellow – Driver Engineer
  • Blue – Fire Marshal Deputy/Investigator
  • Red – Officer (Lieutenants & Captains)
  • White – Chief (Fire Chief, Batallion Chiefs, & Section Chiefs)

