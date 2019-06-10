FIRE ON AISLE THREE: Man arrested for starting a fire in Walmart Video

Nacogdoches, Texas (KETK) - A man is behind bars in Nacogdoches after causing quite the scene in Walmart late Sunday night

At around midnight first responders were told a fire had broken out at Walmart.

Someone had apparently started a fire in the clothing section and employees quickly took notice.

"Initially employees were attempting to put out the flames with fire extinguishers, but they were not able to do so."

The Nacogdoches Fire Department soon arrived and took control.

"We made entry, self-contained breathing apparatus, and an inch and a half supplied and extinguished the fire," said Terry Westmoreland, Nacogdoches Fire battalion chief.

Once the fire was put out police began their search for the suspect, which didn't take them very long.

"He was still on the property while they were investigation the arson," said Sgt. Ayres.

Police arrested Scott Gilbert,38, of Arkansas for arson.

"He said he started it with a cigarette lighter," said Westmoreland.

Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire.

Walmart gave the following statement:

"We're grateful no customers or associates were hurt and appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and law enforcement. We are assessing the damage caused by the fire and will reopen the store as soon as possible."

In a Facebook post Walmart announced they expect to be closed for the next two days.