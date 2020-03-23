FINAL GOODBYES: Funeral Homes adjusting services in response to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Businesses have been widely affected by the Coronavirus, including funeral homes and church services. After the passing of a prominent Pastor in Longview, his followers are worried they won’t have their chance to have a proper goodbye.

With orders to limit groups to less than 10 people, Sunday morning service was held online for Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview.

“Good morning and welcome to today’s online worship gathering, we gather today shaken by the loss of our friend and of our Pastor Glynn Stone,” said Pastor Tim Whedbee.

Sunday’s broadcast was the first mass service held after Senior Pastor Glynn Stone died in a one-vehicle car crash Thursday.

“Man to be an influence, especially by the way he gives the public an altar call to come follow Christ has been such a blessing to me and a skill I’ve tried to work on,” said Stone in an interview with KETK back in 2018, remembering American Evangelist Billy Graham.

Pastor David Dykes, with the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, gave a message of hope, specifically for the congregation Stone leaves behind.

“Of course with all the coronavirus and then on top of that the unexpected death of your pastor, your leadership has asked me to come to talk to you, but not to address either of those subjects instead just to bring you a word of hope,” said Pastor Dykes.

Stone’s death has left many wondering how funeral services will be held with the CDC and the federal government limiting gatherings to just 10 people.

“We refrain from shaking hands, hugging and kissing, and that’s hard in the business because it’s a highly sensitive and emotional business, so that’s one of the things we are having to work through,” said Chris Stewart, President of Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.

The Funeral home has increased safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, by opting for online services, limiting the number of people invited to loved one’s send-off, and encouraging those who are sick or at risk to stay home.

“We can offer memorial services at a later time so that they can invite more people and they can come and show their respect and actually be more affectionate to the family and show that they care,” said Stewart.

As of now, funeral arrangements for Pastor Stone have not been announced and officials with Mobberly Baptist say right now they are grieving but will keep us updated when a final decision is made.