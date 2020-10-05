Feral hogs destroy Memorial Cemetery in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine is in a fight with a group of feral hogs that are destroying the land and turning over headstones at Memorial Cemetery.

The area has seen a spike of hogs in the area and there has been a large increase in property being destroyed.

“We have had issues with feral hogs in the past, but it has never been this bad.” Teresa Herrera, Interim City Manager

On October 1st, a Palestine resident created and shared a post on Facebook asking for hunters to trap the hogs within the city limits. The post directed anyone interested to contact the Palestine Parks and Recreation Department Director, Patsy Smith, for more information.

However, the city asked her to please remove the post and leave it up to city officials to help prevent misunderstandings and the spread of misinformation. The post was later removed by the individual.

Smith said that the trappers are currently evaluating the area and trying to plan a course of action. As part of the contract, the hog hunters will have to use traps since guns are not to be used within city limits.