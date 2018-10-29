Favor expanding delivery service to Longview beginning Monday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LONGIVEW, Texas (LNJ) - Austin-based Favor plans to begin an app-based service Monday in the Longview area making deliveries from restaurants and other businesses.

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, the company, which was founded in 2013 and operates in more than 90 cities in Texas, is expanding to Longview because its goal is to serve all Texans.

“We look to see where there’s already demand for our service (where people are downloading the app) when looking at where to expand next,” said spokeswoman Catherine Nissley in an email.

Favor began serving Tyler earlier this month.

It will join other companies also providing deliveries from restaurants in the Longview area. One of those is Waitr, which rolled out to Longview in May 2017 and, like Favor, uses a smartphone app that enables customers to place an order.

Restaurants that have signed on with Favor so far include Tomboni’s Bistro, The Catch and Jucys Hamburgers, the company said.

Customers also may order from a pet store, convenience store or pharmacy, or arrange a pickup from a dry cleaner, according to Nissley.

New Favor customers may sign up and order online via favordelivery.com or download the Favor app via the App Store or Google Play.

Customers may browse nearby restaurants and retailers featured on the app and online, or tap the “search” icon to order from any store in the delivery zone.

Favor will offer promotions through Nov. 4, including free delivery and a $1 donation per delivery to the East Texas Food Bank.

After the promotion, Favor will charge a $6 flat fee per delivery with tips beginning at $2.

Its services will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.