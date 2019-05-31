UPDATE: DPS identifies victim in fatal wreck outside of Canton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANTON, TX (KETK) - DPS has identified the victim in a fatal wreck Thursday on Hwy 19 North just outside Canton, heading toward Emory.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-19, two miles north of the city of Canton in Van Zandt County, at 1:43 p.m.

According to the preliminary crash investigation, Nicholas Stone Richardson, 19, of Como was traveling south on SH-19 behind a 2016 Mack garbage truck driven by Mark Anderson, 61, of Tyler.

The garbage truck had stopped due to a school bus that had stopped ahead on the roadway to students off. Richardson, for an unknown reason, failed to slow and struck the back of the garbage truck.

He was pronounced at the scene. Anderson was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

