Fatal shooting in Smith County believed to be gang-related

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An early morning shooting has left two dead and another injured in Smith County on Monday.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Hwy 110 North.

Deputies found the bodies of two Hispanic men in the front yard of a house. The names have not been released.

“They knew one another. They were or at least had a relationship in this manner. This is believed to be, i’m not going to go into detail about it, but it’s believed to be gang related,” said Sheriff Larry Smith.

Sheriff Smith says both men have gang tattoos and were undocumented immigrants according to the Department of Homeland Security.