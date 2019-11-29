FAMILY TRADITION: Tyler Turkey Trot hosts 17th annual run/walk

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was an early Thanksgiving morning with a few raindrops, but that did not stop East Texans from running in the 17th annual Tyler Turkey Trot.

The event takes place at Racquet & Jog and runs through neighborhoods, the Glenwood Church of Christ, and Rice Elementary.

Despite the slight chill and rain, thousands gathered for the race that included the option to run or walk the complete 3.1 miles.

For many, it is a family tradition to attend the Turkey Trot before eating one or more servings of special Thanksgiving-style food.

One participant came down from Fort Worth and has run for the past five years along with his family.

“My dad and his wife live in Jacksonville and this is what we do every Thanksgiving is come here first, get our run on, and then go back and eat,” said Shelby Lee, participant.

The Tyler Turkey Trot chose two charities for 2019, For The Silent and Boot Campaign to donate all the proceeds to.

Registration for the 2020 race is expected to take place soon, and can be found on the Tyler Turkey Trot website.