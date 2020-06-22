Family of missing East Texas man stays hopeful on Fathers’ Day

CATHARGE, Texas (KETK) – A home-body, church leader, and a grandfather.

These terms only scratch the surface the 80 year old Joe McMillian had on his community.

Despite being missing for a month, his family remains hopeful.

“We still have hope and have faith that he is still alive. We still wanted to make sure to honor him and remember him and include him in this day. Because he is honestly a huge part of our lives.” Morin McMillian, Granddaughter-in-law

The McMillians commend the Panola County Sheriffs Office for working tirelessly to find Joe.

“My wife has followed up with them everyday. Jeff Ivory over there, at Panola County has been very helpful. Treating this case this it’s his own father missing,” says Joe’s grandson Michael McMillian.

Michael encourages the East Texas community to cherish the moments they have with their loved ones. The McMillians will keep the faith that their grandfather will come home.

Joe was last seen May 21 with additional video showing his truck heading south toward Nacogdoches. After a Silver Alert was issued following his disappearance, it was canceled nearly two weeks ago due to the lack of leads.

The McMillan family is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can give authorities information that can lead to his location. They’re urging anyone with information to contact the Panola County Sheriffs Office.