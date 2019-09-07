Family of “Lavender Doe” visit East Texas for memorial service

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A woman known in East Texas as an unidentified person, formerly called “Lavender Doe”, officially has her name back after more than a decade.

Dana Lynn Dodd was identified by police and this weekend her family flew in from Florida to visit her gravesite and give it a new update.

Instead of being Jane Doe, she now has a new headstone where she lies and it couldn’t have come at a more poignant time.

This was the family’s way of celebrating her birthday the only way they knew how, by giving her her name back, just like it was given to her the day she was born.

The family wanted to thank East Texas, the DNA Doe Project, and local law enforcement for helping them get closure.

“We wanted to bring everybody out and thank them as one for being part of Dana,” said Amanda Gadd, Dodd’s sister. “Embracing her, accepting her, and you know showing the love while we weren’t able to find her, they kept her safe and loved, so we wanted to thank everybody as one today.”

