Families suffering from Alzheimers and Dementia get resources from ETHICS conference held in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The ETHICS Conference was held today for families who have loved ones suffering from Alzheimers and Dementia.

Night anchor, Neal Barton, was a part of the event speaking about his personal connection to the cause. Barton’s mother passed with Alzheimer’s and at the conference, he empathized with people taking care of loved ones losing their memory.

“Hopefully they’ll learn positive approach to care, how to communicate with someone with dementia,” said Luanna Harms, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County. “You have to change the way you communicate, also learn more about the law.”

At the conference, speakers talked about mental health and how to help those with aggressive or combative behaviors.