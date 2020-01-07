Familiar face returns as new executive director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has announced the new Executive Director that will start on February 3.
Brian Livingston earned his Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2006.
Mr. Livingston formerly served as the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Director of Family and Community Missions from 2012 to 2015.
Our community and Mission will be blessed by his leadership, commitment and devotion to our goal of serving the homeless in East Texas.Hiway 80 Rescue Mission