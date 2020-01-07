Familiar face returns as new executive director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has announced the new Executive Director that will start on February 3.

Brian Livingston earned his Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2006.

Mr. Livingston formerly served as the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’s Director of Family and Community Missions from 2012 to 2015.

Our community and Mission will be blessed by his leadership, commitment and devotion to our goal of serving the homeless in East Texas.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories