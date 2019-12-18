Faith for L.E.O. organization makes handmade Christmas cards for local first responders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – First Responders keep us safe every day, especially during the holiday season. To make sure they are never forgotten, one east texas group is providing handmade Christmas cards for them.

Faith for L.E.O. met at Rose Rudman Park in Tyler to make the cards after receiving several donations from the community. Along with supplies, gift cards and pre-packaged food were also provided.

Next Monday, the group plans to drop off the donations and cards to the Tyler Police Department just in time for Christmas.

“This year we are trying to raise 194 cards for Tyler Police Department so every officer knows that we appreciate them and that we’re praying for them,” said Faith Leach.