FAIR FOOD: East Texas favorites soon available for pick-up

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the absence of the 2020 East Texas State Fair, they have presented Taste of the Fair will provide East Texas’s famous festival food.

The Taste of the Fair was an event created for fair food fans all over East Texas.

Visitors can take home all of the fair food classics like turkey legs, funnel cakes, candied apples, and jumbo corn dogs, as well as local favorites like the tamale slammer, the wonderstick, peach puppies, volcano fries and more.

Fair food concessions will be set up in a come-and-go fashion and served packaged to take to-go.

People visit food vendors at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. The Fair Food Drive-In features East Texas based concessionaires McKinney Concessions and Corky Westmorland Concessions alongside Wonderstick Ice Cream presenting a limited menu of fair food favorites for visitors to take to-go.







The event will take place Thursday through Sunday for two consecutive weeks.

September 24th through the 27th, and October 1st through the 4th. Food vendors will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The food stands will be setup along Fair Park Drive at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

The grounds will have hand sanitizing stations and staff to ensure that visitors are adhering to social distancing.

All staff, concessionaires and visitors will be required to wear face masks.

Seating will not be available, and the food is served to-go only.

For more information, contact the East Texas State Fair office at 903-597-2501 or info@etstatefair.com.