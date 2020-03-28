FACTS NOT FEAR: Tyler PD will not stop you for a document during stay-at-home order

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Friday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran issued a county-wide stay-at-home order for the next two weeks in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The directive allows many essential businesses to remain open, but it also has left many with questions about how the order would be enforced.

Many have feared that police would be pulling residents over on the road looking for a supposed “document” that deemed them or their job essential. The City of Tyler and Tyler police are looking to calm these fears by saying Saturday that no such document exists.

No one is being stopped and asked for a document. You do not need a form declaring where you work or where you are traveling. Help us #spreadfactsnotfear and pass this on. City of Tyler

The post also mentioned that no branch of law enforcement in Smith County would be stopping residents during the order.

Smith County has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including the only death in East Texas. According to a KETK News running tally, this is roughly 60 percent of all East Texas coronavirus cases.

NET Health officials said Friday that 24 of the 27 cases were in Tyler while the other three were spread around the county. Nine patients were being monitored in the hospital with 17 being quarantined in their homes.

At the announcement of the order on Friday, Moran urged calm to the public and that many aspects of normal life would continue.

“People will still go get gas, people will still go to the grocery store,” he said. He also urged residents that the best way to combat the coronavirus is to make smart decisions regarding social distancing guidelines.