EXCLUSIVE: New U.S. Marshal sworn into office for Eastern District of Texas

East Texas has a new U.S. Marshal.

On Friday, retired Deputy U.S. Marshal John Garrison became United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Texas.

Garrison started his law enforcement Career in Louisiana in the 1980s as a sheriff’s deputy.

In 1990, he went to work as for the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Tyler.

He retired after a 28-year stint.

Garrison was recommended for the top cop position by Texas senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Marshals main jobs are court security and chasing fugitives.