EXCLUSIVE: Homeowner reveals how victims, Tyler shooting suspect knew each other

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Two people are dead and a man twice their age is in custody following a early Thursday morning shooting in Tyler.

"He's like an angel in a guy's body kind of thing, nicest guy ever, he just would do anything you asked him to. If you need helped with something, he was there. He'd give the shirt off his back if you asked him to, whatever..he's just that kind of guy," said Tyler Miller.

Miller is describing his friend of more than 10 years, Caleb McGrady.

"We did so many things together, ever since growing up pretty much. He's like my brother, best friend brother. But I don’t know, he was there for everybody. Everybody loved him." -Tyler Miller

Miller received a call from his mother Thursday telling him what happened.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Police officers were called to the 2300 block of Ridgewood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, two people were found dead by gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Krista Newman, 25, of Frankston, and Caleb McGrady, 26, of Tyler.

McGrady previously worked at Cost Plus World Market in the Cumberland Village Shopping Center, which declined to comment on the matter.

Newman worked at the Brookshire's in Bullard as a store trainer.

Brookshire Grocery Company sent KETK this comment on her passing:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. Krista was held in the highest regard by our employees, customers and others with whom she worked. She set an example that will continue to be an inspiration to our team in Bullard. Krista joined Brookshire's in 2012 as a cashier at our store in Flint and had served at our Bullard location for more than four years. She will be greatly missed."

Tyler Police Department has identified Harvey Louis Martin, 52, of Whitehouse, as the suspected shooter in this incident.

Martin has been booked into the Smith County Jail on the charge of capital murder

A Tyler resident we spoke with said this violent crime is very out of the norm for this neighborhood.

"It's over here and I'm just like what's going on you know. I don't know. Tyler's not safe anymore." -Hilary Costa, Tyler resident

KETK talked with the man who lives in the house where the crime occurred, and he says McGrady and Newman were at the residence for a party.

They were celebrating a band McGrady was a fan of, one that Martin managed.

The owner says Martin allegedly shot the couple outside.

Tyler Police confirmed after the incident Martin drove himself to the police station.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact:

Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000,

Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.