Eustace ISD mourns high school student who died from lake accident

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – Eustace ISD announced the passing of a high school senior.

Dominik Rudman died during a lake accident on Monday, according to family. He was active in school and a member of the Eustace football and track team.

Today we lost one the best kids to ever represent Eustace on and off the field. Please pray for Doms family in their time of need. Eustace ISD Twitter

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. Another option is to donate to the Eubanks Funeral Home.