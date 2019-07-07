ETX CRIME: Marshall PD investigating after altercation leads to shooting, robbery

The Marshall Police Department has arrested a person in connection to an altercation Saturday afternoon that led to a shooting and a robbery.

According to the department, officers were called to the 500 block of Henley Perry Drive, after a disturbance was reported.

When they arrived, they were given the description of a vehicle of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say two people had an altercation, which became physical, and led to one person shot and robbed.

After leaving the scene, police were able to track down the vehicle, which led to a pursuit with the driver.

The driver then stopped, and got out and ran away.

Police were able to catch the person and arrest them, and recovered a firearm.

The identities of the people involved have not been released at this time.

KETK will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.