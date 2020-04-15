Emergency preparation supplies are tax-free April 25-27

TEXAS (KETK) – As Americans are unsure of what the future holds, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging people to practice strict social distancing measures or shop online during the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The origin of the sales tax holidays is for Texans to prepare for events like hurricanes and turbulent spring storms.

The event is held on: Saturday, April 25 – Monday, 27

“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” Hegar said. “As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online, from the safety of their homes. If visiting your local retailer to purchase items, please practice appropriate social distancing as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items that include:

Household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced at less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

Portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Unfortunately, the list of tax-free items is established by law and does not include items such as masks or personal protection equipment.

A full list can be found on the Comptroller’s website HERE.

Other purchases that do not qualify include: