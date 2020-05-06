Ellen Trout Zoo plans to reopen May 11 with limitations

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Ellen Trout Zoo has been closed since March 16 due to regulations issued by Gov. Abbott to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, they made the decision to reopen with limitations to protect the community and animals.

On May 11, the zoo will open with reduced hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), all buildings except restrooms will be closed, and guests will be limited to outdoor spaces and exhibits.

A six foot distance must be maintained between groups with the exception of those living within the same household.

Employees will frequently sanitize restrooms and surfaces throughout the zoo and after the zoo closes.

While masks are not required, they are strongly encouraged for all visitors. Water fountains and vending machines will not be available, so guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.

The zoo wants to remind visitors that things are subject to change depending on the developing situation.

For more information, you can visit the Ellen Trout Zoo website.