Ellen Trout Zoo Cancels 2020 Zoo Boo

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – COVID-19 has claimed another East Texas tradition. The Ellen Trout Zoo has cancelled this years Zoo Boo due to the current pandemic.

In a Facebook post the Ellen Trout Zoo said, “This is a difficult decision,” and that, “We believe this to be the best course of action for this year.”

The Zoo Boo is a major fundraiser put on by The Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo. The fundraiser goes towards any major expansions or renovation projects.

The Zoo is looking forward to celebrating Halloween and the Zoo Boo next year.